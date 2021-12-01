I was dismayed to read the anti-mask rhetoric of a resident in last week’s edition. I fully support the COVID restrictions currently in place at the Community Center and Town Hall. Masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing are simple, easy and effective ways to curb the spread of disease.
COVID numbers are rising drastically again. Hospitals are filling up with mostly non-vaccinated COVID patients, many in an ICU. Not a day goes by I do not read or see a doctor pleading with the public to mask up and stay home if you feel ill because our medical staff and facilities are once again overwhelmed with sick and dying.
Now is not the time to roll back the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask in our town facilities. They work, a fact verified by numerous scientific and medical studies. Yes, I’d like to ditch my little blue friends, but I won’t because putting it on helps ensure I will not become ill or infect someone else.