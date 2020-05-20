The Constitution and Bill of Rights integrate natural laws with neutral principles to form the rule of law that protects all Americans from tyranny. Each person elected to be our local, regional or national leader must pledge above all else to uniformly apply the Constitutional rule of law to serve and protect the public good.
Before our eyes the greatness of America is being bled out by the burgeoning bureaucratic malaise of appointed staffers that overwhelm and usurp the duty of our elected leaders. We elect leaders to stand up for and to execute the public’s will, not placate and circumvent our will. Leadership must condone free thinking so all national interests can prevail.
A self-governing nation must allow the free flow of diverse ideas to create an abundance of opportunity and equality. Equality of opportunity does not equate to sameness. Diversity, individualism and entrepreneurism are longstanding American values.
A shepherd, like a bureaucratic politician, uses his staff to push and control the flock by prodding at them from behind. Any shepherd can easily fence in weak-minded followers, brand them and sell them out.
A nation of independent thinkers requires an open-minded leader. You can feel, more than see, the quality of a gifted leader drawing the congregation together and moving them forward as one unified force.
Historical leaders like Jesus, Lincoln, MLK and JFK applied their individual principles and merged them with the rule of law. Leaders don’t serve an ideological faction, a party or a cause; they engage with the people and show them how and what they can do for themselves.
An effective leader uses enthusiasm, competent preparation, precise timing and energetic follow-through to empower others.
Joe Biden lacks energy, preparedness, competence and coherent communication skills. Biden is a faux-leader; a placeholder soon to be replaced.