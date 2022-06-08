The recent debate by candidates for the superintendent of education for the State of Arizona, which aired on public service TV during the week of April 22, left a lot to be desired in my opinion.
As a public school and public service administrator in the state of New York and Washington, D.C., I would have liked the panel to have addressed some of the more pressing issues facing educational services such as:
*Declining school enrollments over the past 15 years.
*Funding reductions (from state education cuts) due to declining school enrollments and restrictions.
*Teacher salaries not being competitive and statewide teacher shortages.
*Competition for public school enrollment from parochial, private, charter and home schooling.
It is a fact that schools are underfunded. The state lottery was sold to the public on the basis that a percentage of the revenue would be dedicated to education. Is this happening? Former governor Janet Napolitano formed a School District Unification and Consolidation Commission in November of 2003 to study school districts sharing resources and consolidating.
I believe that is a bill or was in the state legislature requiring school districts to offer plans for consolidation if enrollments fell below a certain level to avoid duplication of services and save money (Capital Media Services, 4/3/19).
For all intents and purposes, we are a high school nation. Every kid does not have to go to college. Career education certificates are being offered in many high schools so students graduate with an employable skill with the option of going on to further education.
When I was a teacher in New York, all teachers in public service were exempt from paying state taxes.
I could go on by my limit is 300 words.