To the author of the sign in town that says, “Republicans put students first,” you omitted two key words. It should read “Republicans put charter school students first.”

Republicans don’t support public education in this state. They never have, since the Goldwater Institute came out with their charter school framework years ago. If Republicans really supported public education, why does the Fountain Hills School District have to ask for another bond proposal this election? And why do two of our School Board candidates oppose it?