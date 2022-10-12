To the author of the sign in town that says, “Republicans put students first,” you omitted two key words. It should read “Republicans put charter school students first.”
Republicans don’t support public education in this state. They never have, since the Goldwater Institute came out with their charter school framework years ago. If Republicans really supported public education, why does the Fountain Hills School District have to ask for another bond proposal this election? And why do two of our School Board candidates oppose it?
There are over 2,000 open teacher positions and it’s to the point where you only need a high school education to teach high school. How absurd is that? I can hear the Republican rhetoric now about how much money is in this year’s budget for public education but it’s only because they needed the votes to open up charter school enrollment to all students, at least to the ones who can afford it.
So, for Republicans to imply they support public education, just look at their voting record over the last 10-plus years. It’s a joke. If the voters in this election really care about public education, then vote in some candidates who care about it. Our current Republican representation does not, regardless of what the sign says!