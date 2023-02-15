The purpose of education is not to make students feel good; but, rather, to build skills allowing children to analyze, synthesize and evaluate events and ideas so that they can participate in their communities. Such skills cannot be developed if children are not exposed to events and ideas that make them uncomfortable or sad.
In the primary grades, children learn reading, spelling, grammar and arithmetic – the foundation on which education is possible. Children also learn social skills that will help them play (and work) with others within societal rules. With this initial foundation laid, we expand it by introducing basics of science, social studies, history, music and art.
When children enter high school, this foundation set in elementary and middle school, along with brain growth, prepares them to explore abstract ideas; to assess and debate the nuances of myriad subjects that is a mark of educated individuals. However students are exposed to ideas, education is not possible without such exposure.
The specifics of curricula for each grade level are best developed by educators – people trained through education and experience to address such matters. While parents have an interest in such matters, being a parent does not give one expertise in establishing curricula. Further, no school system can educate students if parents can change the curricula for their children.
As Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” And as John Stuart Mill said, “It is better to be Socrates dissatisfied than a fool satisfied. And if the fool is of a different opinion, it is only because they only know their own side of the question.”