The purpose of education is not to make students feel good; but, rather, to build skills allowing children to analyze, synthesize and evaluate events and ideas so that they can participate in their communities. Such skills cannot be developed if children are not exposed to events and ideas that make them uncomfortable or sad.

In the primary grades, children learn reading, spelling, grammar and arithmetic – the foundation on which education is possible. Children also learn social skills that will help them play (and work) with others within societal rules. With this initial foundation laid, we expand it by introducing basics of science, social studies, history, music and art.