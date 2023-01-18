Public education remains an important issue and the foundation for a successful, productive future. Public school funding has been a topic of debate for many years. In recent years, the attempt to restrict or challenge parental involvement in some schools has generated controversy. The expansion of Critical Race Theory into the curricular content in many school districts continues to be a significant problem.
In Arizona, we have a newly elected state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tom Horne. The Superintendent’s office directs policy for Arizona schools and thus addresses the above issues. Mr. Horne will be the special guest at the Thursday evening, Jan. 19, meeting of Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.