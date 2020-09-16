For 2021, we need a system that isn’t ruling over the people, but that is made of people looking out for each other.
That means Medicare for all and community control of the police. It means banding together to take on climate change and save our planet before it’s too late. It means making our forests green again! In short, it means an Ecosocialist Green New Deal.
In case you haven’t done it today (or even if you have), go ahead and take a deep breath.
2020 is almost over and we’ll be free to start fresh in 2021 before we know it. So let’s start completely fresh.
We’re talking throwing out the two-party system that keeps making sure we aren’t able to bring the issues that matter most to people to the national stage. Let’s get rid of Trumpism, voter suppression and militarized police forces being mobilized against the people they were sworn to protect.
We’ll make 2020 a thing of the past and secure a brighter (Greener!) future in 2021 with Ecosocialism!