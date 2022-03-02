Today’s “Mein Kampf” will not be written in the pages of a book. The world has changed. Pencils and paper have been replaced by technology apps like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and liberal media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS.
All these entities proudly and unabashedly lean to the far left. This has created a perilous environment where implicit control of narratives is accomplished by shutting down and shaming any counter thought. We are in a dangerous place. Like 1931, citizens of the world are surreptitiously being groomed and played. Dissenting opinions used to be lauded as shining examples of free speech. Today they are labeled as misinformation.
Those who oppose the mantra of the echo chamber on the left are labeled as “domestic terrorists.” That was the term recently used by the DOJ to describe parents with dissenting opinions at a school board meeting. Anyone who dared question the COVID messaging from the Biden administration were labeled as “conspiracy theorists.” Rioters who burned and looted major cities last summer were described as “mostly peaceful.” The demonstrators from Jan. 6 were called insurrectionists and threats to our democracy.
Vocabulary is twisted. “White privilege,” “systemic racism,” “gender equality;” these terms stifle rather than promote debate. The left has become experts at creating language to promote their agenda. They no longer want to be called liberals because they’ve found it has a negative connotation with voters. Liberals became unelectable so, lo and behold, they rebranded themselves as progressives. Who does not want to be progressive? Heck, the opposite is regressive, and nobody wants that.
George Will, columnist for The Washington Post recently wrote this: “If, the morning after next November’s elections, Democrats wonder what went wrong, they might try talking the way sensible people do. Sensible thinking might ensue.”