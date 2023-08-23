One can only surmise that some councilmembers are more important than others, according to Councilman Friedel, who disparaged the mayor and other councilpersons with his outburst at the Aug. 22 Council meeting. He appears to feel slighted!
Apparently, his decision to be a mayoral candidate a year from now has elevated him in his mind as to his importance compared to others. Expect him to demand his presence at any meeting that he deems important – or requiring his “expertise,” whatever that is – as he did about a summer meeting with MCSO that he did not attend.