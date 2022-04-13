The Fountain Hills Coalition is hosting a drugged/drunk driving symposium at the Fountain Hills public schools Learning Center on Wednesday, April 20, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The target market is teenagers and their parents. Interested community members are certainly welcome.
We hope to have over 200 in attendance. A special drawing will be held at the conclusion of the event and one individual will depart with a $2,000 scholarship for college or a tech school upon graduation from our Fountain Hills High School. As individuals enter the event, each person will be given one drawing ticket. Therefore, if a student brings their parents, their family will receive three tickets.
This subject is near and dear to my heart after experiencing a DUI arrest by a family member almost a year ago by the Scottsdale Police. It was an eye-opening experience for me. My family member is still suffering the effects and consequences/punishments, as I believe most know Arizona has some of the strictest drunk driving penalties in the country.
The great news is this family member was merely arrested. There was no accident, injuries or death. Many families are not as fortunate.
There will be a host of speakers, including our Interim Superintendent Patrick Sweeney, High School Principal Chris Hartman, representatives from MCSO, local DUI lawyer Tait Elkie, a prosecutor and a judge. And finally, a personal perspective from someone who has been there.
Please come and hear the latest on teen alcohol laws, consequences and what you can do as a student or parent.
Please consider joining us on the evening of April 20 as we do everything possible to make this year’s prom as fun and as safe as possible. For further information, please visit the Fountain Hills Coalition website, fhcoalition.org.