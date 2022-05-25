There are four candidates for the three openings on the Town Council and two candidates for mayor in the upcoming Town elections. Last week’s letter titled “Endorsement” encouraged voting according to political affiliation – not based on qualifications or character – suggesting “Vote TASK: Toth, Arpaio, Skillicorn, Kalivianakas” (Arpaio for Mayor).
Before voting for a partisan block of four in a non-partisan local election, it would seem judicious to do one’s due diligence (a review performed prior to taking action).
Twenty-three-year-old Hannah Toth has been described as “patriotic and emphasizes transparency.” She is the executive assistant for a local “conservative” Political Action Committee, Arizona Women of Action. Their political action plan reads, “We expose the difference between Leftist ideas that enslave and cripple communities.” This is the pejorative dog whistle used by RINOs, Republican (conservative) In Name Only. She has accepted a $2,500 campaign contribution from Jim Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona.
Lamon is an unabashed Donald Trump sycophant (servile follower). In Dec. 2020 he was part of a fake pro-Trump slate of 11 Arizona RINOs claiming in an official document sent to the U.S. Senate that they were the “duly elected and qualified electors” from Arizona casting their 11 votes for Trump as President. That document is under investigation as part of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Lamon has given millions of dollars to “Look Ahead America,” a far-right organization claiming the insurrectionists were “tourists” and are “political prisoners.” Ms. Toth’s PAC has also accepted large contributions from the Trump toady, “The Pillow Guy,” who is also being investigated concerning Jan. 6.
Vote for TASK? “A” has already disqualified himself. And unless you wear a MAGA hat, “T” has disqualified herself. So, what about “S” and “K?”