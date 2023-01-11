The town’s Fountain Park is a wonderful place for a walk any time of day. As usual, it’s kept beautifully. The views are nice and one meets residents and visitors alike in pleasant exchanges during the walk.

There is a slight hazard, however, of a seasonal nature. It involves all the beautiful waterfowl which enjoy being snowbirds as much as so many of the people. Their daily migrations from pond to lawn for feeding results in an abundance of their droppings on the walkway, such that one must tippy-toe around at various locations to prevent a possible slip-induced fall.