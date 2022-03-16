I was very happy to see the article in the paper about naming a street in honor of the late Dr. C.T. Wright. Although the article named many of his accomplishments, it did leave off a number of other ones, particularly those related to his leadership and participation within the Republican Party.
Dr. Wright was a founder and the vice president of the Arizona American-African Republican Committee (yes, American-African), he served as President of the Fountain Hills Republican Club and during his tenure, the club was recognized as the Best Republican Club in the State (for only the third time) by the governor and the chair of the AZ Republican Party.
Previously he received the Republican Party's highest honor, the Barry Goldwater Award. Dr C.T. Wright is one of only three Republicans from Fountain Hills who has been an elector in a Presidential Election. The Fountain Hills Republican Club recognized him as the Republican of the Year. Dr. Wright was inducted into the Lower Verde Valley’s Hall of Fame. I believe that he led the invocation for every Trump or Arpaio rally in Arizona.
Dr. Wright was a great man and the recognition of having a street named after him is well deserved.