I would like to congratulate Dr. Cain Jagodzinski for four wonderful years serving as our high school principal in our Fountain Hills School District!
Dr. Jagodzinski (or “Dr. J,” as the students and teachers affectionately call him), you will be dearly missed and we deeply thank you for your service.
Our District is performing very well academically. Our high school recently received a letter grade of “A,” which was only given to 36 comprehensive public high schools out of 231 in the entire state of Arizona.
Our sports teams have performed tremendously, with several state championships under your leadership. And our band is one of the best in the state. Our high school students won the coveted first place award in the 2018 Junior Achievement Student Stock Market Challenge out of 63 high schools who participated.
In addition, we are blessed with passionate high school teachers and administrators who deeply care for our students and for you, Dr. J.
As a decade-long board member of our Fountain Hills Coalition, I can’t thank you enough for your passion, drive and willingness to work in partnership with the Coalition in preventing destructive student decisions in the critical areas of alcohol, marijuana, vaping and illegal use of prescription drugs. The student surveys taken by our students since 2010 show a significant drop in alcohol and illegal prescription drug use by our Fountain Hills students.
And, finally, as a personal friend, your door has always been open to me and I felt very blessed that we could always speak very candidly and honestly with each other.
Well done, thy good and faithful servant!
I can’t wait to observe the next steps God has planned for your professional life, Dr. J, and I’m confident it will be very good!
With gratitude and appreciation.