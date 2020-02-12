I have for many years thought our country was going downhill in etiquette and patriotism. As I live my daily life, I can see the disrespect and rudeness that so many people show. My parents taught me to be respectful and to value others’ opinions, even if I don’t agree. Many who know me don’t agree with my beliefs and opinions and that is okay, they are still friends and loved.
I was so disappointed in watching as the President was speaking during his State of the Union speech and Nancy Pelosi was making faces. But to top it off, when she stood up and tore up the copy of President Trump’s speech. To be an elected official of our country and to act that way on TV is deplorable. I know they have a right to disagree, just as I do. But to act so childish and disrespectful is not okay.
Now I am not saying that our President is without fault, with all of his tweeting and carrying on. They all need to grow up and act like adults.
There have been many that have fought our President since the day he entered the Oval Office. He has had to spend valuable time countering the accusations. Imagine all that could have been accomplished if we had worked together. I am amazed at what he has been able to accomplish.
When are we as the people of a great nation going to step up and say this kind of behavior is not acceptable? The only way I can think of is lots of prayer and to vote out the people who are not acting respectful and professional. Join me in praying for our country and the people who represent us.
May God bless our country!