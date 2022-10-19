Madicyn Reid is running for School Board, using all of the buzzwords like “CRT,” “SEL” and “bloated budgets.” But these have nothing to do with FHUSD. It’s just political double talk.
She promises to “…ensure our school district’s focus is our children’s education and will root out anything not directly related to furthering learning and preparing them for success.” What needs to be rooted out?
She claims “American values such as personal responsibility, integrity, dedication, truthfulness and loyalty should be the backdrop to our education system. By combining traditional American values with math, science, English and the arts, our students will have the foundation to achieve tremendous success.” Isn't that already the case? I’m confused.
But more frightening to me, she supports non-certified teachers, without teaching experience and unknown backgrounds in the classroom. “I will foster additional support from our parents and citizens by incorporating independent study programs and leadership classes taught by our skilled business community.”
She also has asked us to vote “no” on the education bond and the override, monies our school district desperately needs. Why did she say that? Because she wants to look closer at the budget to make sure there isn’t duplicate spending. The budget is not proprietary. She should have looked before she tried to make us believe there is wasteful spending, a charge that is completely untrue.
Madicyn Reid is not good for our schools. Vote for the override. Vote for the bond. Do not vote for Madicyn Reid.