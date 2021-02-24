My name is Anna Fett and I am doing a community service project for school. I have chosen to collect donations for Sunshine Acres Children’s Home, a foster home in Mesa for more than 2,000 children since 1954.
The top four immediate needs for the children are unopened/unused bottles of hand soap, body wash, hair conditioner and AA/AAA batteries. If anyone would like to donate any of these items, I will have a collection box at the Community Center from Feb. 23 to March 9. Any donations are very much appreciated.
This is a great organization that has helped so many children. Thank you to the community for your support.