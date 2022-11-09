I normally like to take the high road when it comes to the mudslinging but, unfortunately, when I was named in the paper as a person that donated to Reclaim Our Town on Oct. 26 by Michael Scott, I felt I needed to speak up.

When we, Mark and I, chose to donate, it was for the Aug. 2 election to get conservative candidates that were running for the Town Council seats. So, I disagree with the statement that Michael Scott made in his letter to the editor on Oct. 26, that our donation had any ties to the Nov. 8 election on the FHUSD budget/bond.