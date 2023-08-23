Just so everyone knows, those yellow and red signs you see randomly posted about the upcoming school bond election are not factual. I hesitate to call them lies, but…

A "massive tax hike" and "bond interest is as much as the bond itself" are both not grounded in truth, seemingly perpetuated in part by Councilman Allen Skillicorn (see his Aug. 23 printed opinion, which includes an "Editor’s Note" detailing the truth).