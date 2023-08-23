Just so everyone knows, those yellow and red signs you see randomly posted about the upcoming school bond election are not factual. I hesitate to call them lies, but…
A "massive tax hike" and "bond interest is as much as the bond itself" are both not grounded in truth, seemingly perpetuated in part by Councilman Allen Skillicorn (see his Aug. 23 printed opinion, which includes an "Editor’s Note" detailing the truth).
Who is behind this false propaganda?
When searching the elections websites of the Town, Maricopa County and state of Arizona records, the signs ascribing "Paid for by Arizona Taxpayers United," that too, appears to be untrue. There appears to be no such campaign committee. No campaign chairman or treasurer. If that’s the case, those signs are illegal. Completely fake. There is no accountability.
I'm tired of false narratives that thrive on anonymity. It paints a very narrow picture of our community.
Is that what we want as a community? Think those statements are true? Check the sources. Call these things out, and the people behind the statements, for what and who they are. And ask yourself why they want to remain anonymous. What are they afraid of, except the truth?
Don't be fooled by political propaganda. Support our school system at the ballot box this fall.