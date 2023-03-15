The Chamber of Commerce organizes many events in our town, the largest ones being the fall and spring art fairs. When they announce events in the paper they always close with, “Please leave your dogs at home.”

Unfortunately, too many people don’t heed that sage advice and bring their four-legged creatures to the fairs. I was part of a food vendor in the fair, and we saw a lot of dogs. Big ones who stick their snout where it should not be, to the little ones who hamper the ability of seniors (and others) to get about. At the spring fair our booth witnessed many such events. There are two that stand out.