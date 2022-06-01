It is unfortunate that today’s election campaigns both locally and nationally are fraught with misinformation and outright lies. With the upcoming election for mayor here in Fountain Hills we are fortunate to have plenty of valid information to allow voters to do the right thing and reelect Ginny Dickey. Ginny has been a longtime resident of our community and active in civic affairs with a proven record of honesty, dedication and respect for diverse opinions. During her tenure as mayor we have enjoyed viable growth and stability while, at the same time begun planning for the future needs of our town.
Her opponent unfortunately has a proven track record of mismanagement of human and financial resources and a penchant for personal vendettas.
Do the right thing and reelect Ginny Dickey.