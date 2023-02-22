During his brief but fraught foray into Arizona politics Councilmember Allen Skillicorn has, through his incendiary and often defamatory rhetoric, added fuel to the fire of vitriolic divisiveness that threatens to engulf our town.

Skillicorn has compared the members of a longstanding Fountain Hills organization to satanists, described our Attorney General as a murderer and repeatedly referred to the Town’s trusted advisor as a “hired gun” who must be “fired” as if he were a contestant on “The Apprentice.”