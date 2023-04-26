In four short months, the divisive actions of Councilmembers Toth, Kalivianakis, Skillicorn and Friedel are resulting in unacceptably personal discussions between councilmembers and Town staff, as well.

Didn’t see it coming? I beg to differ. An incredibly divisive and nasty election cycle ushered in the three new councilmembers, supported by two political action committees that doctored pictures and spread lies concerning certain candidates’ positions and beliefs. That “campaign” moved to the Council Chamber dais.