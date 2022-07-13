A recent, outrageous and inappropriately partisan ad for the Town Council race on the front page stated, “Leftists ruin towns.” Know what ruins towns? People who would create or enflame unnecessary, partisan division with fearmongering lies for their own personal gain.
This is being done in an extremely aggressive and demonizing way against very decent people who happen to be Democrats, not socialists or communists. Those who express these absurd claims and uncivil behavior render themselves unqualified, as Town Council races are prevented from being partisan by state law. We have had an extremely efficient, professional and fiscally responsible mayor and Town Council, as has been documented by The Fountain Hills Times.
National, desperate, extreme and deceitful right-wing tactics have no place in a small town council race. National, partisan policy rarely if ever comes into play in the day-to-day practicalities of running a small town. To claim it does is another lie, which seems to be the main currency of those extreme factions. They should definitely not be awarded a seat on a Town Council that has the responsibility of representing everyone’s best interests in maintaining and improving practical aspects of the town.
People who aggressively attack opponents and call almost half the town “communists” for the sake of one-party dominance do not respect true American values, and are frauds. Let’s preserve our town’s and our democracy’s integrity and send them packing!
So, you know what really ruins towns now? Look up the definition of fascism.