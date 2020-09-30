I’ve never seen the division that currently exists in the United States. I take solace in knowing that our Commander in Chief is on the job!
The pandemic is under control! A vaccine will be released pre-election, which normally takes years. The virus has killed over 200,000 Americans, so let’s skip protocol and put science aside.
The Supreme Court will soon lean “right.” Who cares if millions lose their health care due to preexisting conditions? Those people can fend for themselves. Trump says he now has a health care plan. I’m sure he’ll explain it before the election.
And who believes that the fires in California are due to Global Warming? Just sweep the forest and the wildfires will “go away.” And I miss the rotten egg smell of steel mills in Pittsburgh. It’s about time those regulations for clean air and water are reversed!
President Trump has done more for Black Americans since Abe Lincoln. And only a man with concern for our country’s security has his passion for dictators and authoritarian leaders. What great role models and friends he’s made. He’s a genius and knows virtually, well, everything. I bet he can even speak Russian!
You gotta respect a guy that can single-handedly negotiate peace in the Middle East while golfing 292 days since he was elected!
I am anxious to cast my vote early and often, like taking Hydroxychloroquine. What can it hurt? President Trump says it’s OK!
If we continue on this path of division and destruction, we invite terrorists who’s goal it is to weaken and sow seeds of dissent in our country; an opportunity to destabilize and destroy our democracy! I beseech you to consider the source of this misinformation and the mismanagement of our country. Consider what’s at stake. Vote!