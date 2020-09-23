I’m writing this in response to the overwhelming vitriol in so many of the letters, and even paid editorials, in this newspaper, and all over this great nation. Let me begin by stating that I’m an immigrant, but now very proudly an American citizen.
My wife and I are inveterate travelers. I’m up to about 160 actual countries, while my much younger wife is at about 150. In fact, we just returned from 10 days in Hungary where several people told us how much they respected President Trump and his willingness to stand up to the bully, Putin, and the aggressor, China. Last year we were in several countries in Africa and, again, several people told us how much they admire Trump and wish their leaders were as strong.
There are some things about President Trump that I dislike, tweeting being one, but I do see that he has done far more across a broader spectrum of the population than his past several predecessors.
At the same time, during this almost unprecedented crisis, it is startlingly apparent that the Democratic Party is focused singularly on defeating Trump rather than temporarily putting differences aside and working together for the benefit of the people they supposedly represent. The current example is their behavior of refusing to negotiate another stimulus package unless they get exactly what they want.
We are in a forefront of a civil war, which cannot end well for anyone, so let’s all stop whining and start appreciating what we have – and come together to solve problems rather than to create new ones. After all, in President Lincoln’s prophetic words, “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”