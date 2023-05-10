Time spent on Trump hatred is a disease that has divided and destroyed our country.
When Trump was president, taxes were lower, we were oil independent, title 42 was implemented and is no longer recognized this week. Thousands of illegals waiting to stampede across the border. Biden ordered 1,500 troops to the border. Why now? He took down the wall and opened the border, causing devastation to our country. It is scary and that is the truth, not fearmongering.
When Biden took office, on the first day he signed over 40 executive orders. Everything Trump accomplished, with the swipe of a pen, was eliminated.
In Democratic cities and states (L.A., Chicago, New York City, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Francisco, New York State, Michigan, California and others), crime and homelessness have run rampant. Schools are brainwashing our children that are run by the teachers’ union and Washington, D.C. Hitler started with the youth, who became informants betraying their parents.
CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC and MSNBC are all in lockstep with misinformation.
On May 9, Biden and Speaker McCarthy will discuss the budget, but Biden refuses to discuss the national debt. Verify and learn true facts of what is happening to our country.