Time spent on Trump hatred is a disease that has divided and destroyed our country.

When Trump was president, taxes were lower, we were oil independent, title 42 was implemented and is no longer recognized this week. Thousands of illegals waiting to stampede across the border. Biden ordered 1,500 troops to the border. Why now? He took down the wall and opened the border, causing devastation to our country. It is scary and that is the truth, not fearmongering.