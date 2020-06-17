It was very disturbing to see responses on Facebook and Nextdoor to the planned march by local high school students which was scheduled last week to take place in Fountain Hills.
I responded to a post on Nextdoor which said, “Our mayor needs to…stop this demonstration.” I also saw posts warning people about the protest, which were obviously by citizens of Fountain Hills who were promoting the idea that these were going to be violent. I was upset by these comments, and responded that Black Lives Matter does not promote violence.
Our mayor should never have to intervene about a demonstration sponsored by a group of local students whose purpose was to show their concern about the killing of George Floyd.
My comment was followed up by someone saying, “Chris, you are in the minority here.” Sadly, maybe I am.