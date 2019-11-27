We were very distressed to read Barb Charzuk’s article about the detention in China of one of our own, Sue Jiang, since Aug. 29, 2019.
The current, tense relationship between China and the rest of the world is being aggravated by several factors: our president’s vacillating policy with that country, the dissent in Hong Kong, etc. We surmise that China feels the need to strike out at vulnerable targets, one of which is Sue.
We commend her Fountain Hills supporters who are assisting her and her son, Dawei, during this frightening time. As concerned neighbors, we would like to add our support to her and her family. If there is a fund to which we can contribute, or other ways we can help, please contact us at rerdenberger@cox.net.