This is in response to Dr. Rutowski’s “Fact Check” letter, which was in response to my “The Constitution” letter. He corrected my statement that the phrase, “Freedom of the press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty and must never be restrained by a despotic government,” was in the Constitution. Actually, it was in the Virginia Declaration of Rights in 1776; James Madison being one of the authors. Madison(the father of the Constitution) wrote the first draft of the First Amendment in 1789, which stated “freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolable.”
Rutkowski chose to nitpick(looking for small errors in order to deflect) my mistake, while totally failing to address my most important point – that Donald Trump did commit the federal crime of bribery/attempted bribery for which he was indicted(impeached).The crimes of bribery/attempted bribery call for the removal of the president from office. There are only two impeachable high crimes specified in the Constitution, treason and bribery. At the Senate trial, the only true patriot Republican senator who voted for conviction was Mitt Romney.
Rutkowski went on to claim that Trump’s sustained assault of the free press, declaring that the press is “the enemy of the people,” is an exercise of his freedom of speech! In fact, in 2018 the U.S. Senate, with a Republican majority and in direct response to Trump’s ranting, disagreed and voted unanimously to pass a resolution that the press was not the enemy of the people. The list of fans of the phrase “enemy of the people” includes Stalin, Putin, the Nazis and the leader of North Korea.
Ignorance is bliss, but the truth shall set you free!