When a candidate for election to the Sanitary District Board of Directors describes himself as a “disrupter” you should know that he is not the person to elect. It is one thing to offer constructive criticism, but to announce that you are going to be “a disrupter” is something totally different.
That is why I am going to do all I can to get Jerry Butler, Michael Maroon and Bob Thomson (BMT) re-elected.
Being a 25-year resident of Fountain Hills, past president of the Chamber of Commerce Board and past president of the Noon Kiwanis, I know the importance of a well-run organization. The Sanitary District is a well-run organization that operates 365 days a year. The Board of Directors has made sure that the District has adequate emergency reserves, if in the event of a major problem you don't have time for a bond election or to raise fees or taxes to cover the situation. The problem must be fixed now, not in a few months or next year.
Please join me in keeping a smooth-running operation going smoothly by re-electing Butler, Maroon and Thomson ( BMT). Experience matters.