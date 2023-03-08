Communities like Fountain Hills rely on volunteers to serve on boards and commissions. These are our friends and neighbors, appointed to committees because they are highly qualified and because they are willing to put in hours of unpaid work for the community. That’s why I was surprised to observe several members of our Town Council being disrespectful to two such committees recently.
The Streets Committee requested that the Council put off an impromptu vote for just a few days because this committee was scheduled to present relevant findings. This very reasonable request was snubbed by four members of the Council. Why? I do not understand their intent, but it seemed unnecessarily rude. Jerry Butler certainly does not deserve that sort of uncivil treatment.
Following that incident, I was again surprised by the seriously harsh responses from the same four Council members to the Strategic Plan Advisory Commission (SPAC). This citizen group fulfilled its responsibility by submitting an Environmental Plan. It was totally based on the Fountain Hills General Plan, which was approved by us, the Fountain Hills voters. Why did four Council members so weirdly misconstrue the intent of the plan? As a result, instead of having a plan constructed by a group of our fellow residents, solidly based on a vote of the entire community, we have a plan essentially rewritten by one person.
Fountain Hills is a special place. The vast majority of the residents are friendly and kind. Mayor Dickey is always respectful. Our former council was diverse but worked together, cooperatively. People collaborate and move the town forward on a daily basis.
We don’t want political antics. We want a Town Council that has our best interest in mind. I look forward to observing the Council as it gets better at being civil.