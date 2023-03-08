Communities like Fountain Hills rely on volunteers to serve on boards and commissions. These are our friends and neighbors, appointed to committees because they are highly qualified and because they are willing to put in hours of unpaid work for the community. That’s why I was surprised to observe several members of our Town Council being disrespectful to two such committees recently.

The Streets Committee requested that the Council put off an impromptu vote for just a few days because this committee was scheduled to present relevant findings. This very reasonable request was snubbed by four members of the Council. Why? I do not understand their intent, but it seemed unnecessarily rude. Jerry Butler certainly does not deserve that sort of uncivil treatment.