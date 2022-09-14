The call to the public is a valuable tool for residents to use when directing questions or statements to their representatives in government.
Our Town Council allows for calls to the public during Town Council meetings. The current rules allow for three minutes of speaking time per person. The Council does not have to reply to any of the statements but can choose to do so.
I have noticed during several meetings that Councilwoman McMahon purposely puts her head down and avoids eye contact with residents that make statements or pose questions regarding subjects with which she disagrees. Her body language is very obvious to those of us sitting in the audience. In fact, she actually got up and left the chambers during one meeting when one of the statements was directed at her. These actions are disrespectful.
Councilmembers are elected to represent all of the people of our town. If Councilwoman McMahon cannot show respect and decorum for all members of the public during Town Council meetings, perhaps she should give up her seat and allow someone else to take over the duties.