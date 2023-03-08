By recent accounts, about 1,000 Fountain Hills residents have given their precious time to help make our town the best it can be. That’s why I can’t understand why our “ready, fire, aim” councilpersons are disregarding the work of dedicated citizens.

Witness the Feb. 21 Town Council discussion about a vision for an improved entry to Fountain Park. My concern is not about whether we proceed with the project. My concern is how decisions are made and how people are being treated.