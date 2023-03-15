“R-E-S-P-E-C-T! Find out what it means to me.” Councilmember Skillicorn, let me tell you what I know it does not mean. When a team of expert citizens spends 18 months and thousands of hours trying to solve the town’s issue of the decade, roads, and you can’t wait for their findings. That is disrespect.
When you have a working process in place to begin official meetings, and your religious bias ushers in a waste of time that only serves to embarrass others, that is disrespect.
When your political Facebook page does not allow for comments from citizens, that shows disrespects your constituents.
When you insult our mayor on your Twitter account, that shows disrespect.
When you run a poll on Twitter asking who is smarter between President Biden, Sen. Fetterman and Governor Hobbs, choosing Fetterman makes light of stroke victims. Disrespect!
When you photobomb the celebration of our students, you disrespect those kids.
When you spew conspiracies on Twitter regarding the 2020 election, you disrespect the courts of our great nation, the many audits debunking the conspiracy and our town.
When you were the only councilmember that failed to volunteer for any Town committees, you disrespected our citizens and the other council members.
When a classroom had a rainbow pennant tacked to the wall, you tweeted that the kids should be home schooled, disrespecting our LGBTQ community.
When you voted to remove the sign ordinance without allowing public hearings, you disrespected the citizens of our town.
When you walked away from your elected position in Illinois before your term was up, you showed disrespect, and why won’t you do it to our town?
And when you show your linkage to Fountain Hills on Twitter, you disrespect our town and its citizens.
Please stop embarrassing us.