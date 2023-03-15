“R-E-S-P-E-C-T! Find out what it means to me.” Councilmember Skillicorn, let me tell you what I know it does not mean. When a team of expert citizens spends 18 months and thousands of hours trying to solve the town’s issue of the decade, roads, and you can’t wait for their findings. That is disrespect.

When you have a working process in place to begin official meetings, and your religious bias ushers in a waste of time that only serves to embarrass others, that is disrespect.