A dispensary for medical and recreational marijuana is reportedly opening here. While I have no personal interest in such wares, the pain-mitigating benefits of medical marijuana are proven, while in my opinion use of recreational marijuana is no different than consumption of alcoholic beverages.
I strongly oppose the attempts of a minority of individuals to impose their regressive will on the community. This dispensary will be a legally operated business. It is entitled to compete in the marketplace like any other legal business. If the dispensary thrives, it will be because its owners have properly calculated the need and/or demand for what they offer. Let that determine its destiny, not the shouts of proselytizing crusaders who are intent on stifling the marketplace in order to save us from ourselves.