They say you should never watch how sausages or laws are made. Apparently, there are any number of those in our community who spend a great deal of time focusing on the Town’s governance.
It’s really disheartening to see how hard our fellow citizens who serve on the Town Council work on our behalf. And predictable and, yes, disappointing to read letters to the editor in The Times from people trashing by name, specific Council members.
It’s not easy crafting laws and regulations that are in the best interest of all who love the quality of life we enjoy here in Fountain Hills. To single out one or two Council members and week after week beat up on them in print is a great disservice. If those vocal critics who are so negative feel that everything is wrong with this Council I would suggest you step up and run for public office yourself. Or attend Council meetings and speak out with your opinions and positions.
Constructive criticism is always welcome, but personal, harsh attacks on elected officials is just plain petty and usually politically motivated. Frankly I think Brenda, Allen, Hannah and Gerry are doing some great work, tackling financial issues, prioritizing projects, and being available to meet and speak with citizens and address their concerns.
Let’s tone down the volume and the rhetoric and see where consensus can be found.