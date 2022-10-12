I attended the Town Council meeting on Oct. 4 and saw a wonderful presentation regarding the beautiful design and planning for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center that will hopefully become a reality someday in Fountain Hills.

The desired lobby design, huge telescope and the various interactive activities planned for this 22,000-square-foot space is truly impressive. Of course, they still have a ways to go to obtain funding, with the goal of $25 million in order to have sufficient operating costs up front for at least a few years. Hopefully some big Arizona investor gets involved. I believe that they currently have $8.5 million in the kitty. They would also pay to relocate the Community Garden.