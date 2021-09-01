Joe Bill presented a fascinating update on the status of the planning for the development of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center here in Fountain Hills at the last meeting of the Republican Club. What a magnificent “dream” that now is developing closer and closer to a reality.
Why? Money is now being raised and sponsors are stepping forward to contribute. The biggest financial boost by far was the announcement recently that the State of Arizona has budgeted $2.5 million for this project. It was the skilled leadership of State Representative John Kavanagh that arranged for this huge investment in our town.
The IDSDC will be a center for teaching and research of the amazing universe surrounding us. It will of course be a destination for those intrigued by the heavens and people will come from all over the country and abroad to visit our town. Children and adults alike will be introduced to and awed by the wonders of the universe. To get an idea of the magnitude of the center, check out the website, darkskycenter.org.
Thank you, Joe and Nancy Bill, for your leadership in developing this dream concept into a possibility and Representative John Kavanagh for identifying funding of a significant magnitude that raises the prospect of this dream becoming a reality.