This morning, my beloved dog was hit hard in the head by an out-of-control flying disc. He yelped like he had been hit by a car. We were walking on the sidewalk in Fountain Park. There was no warning from the disc golfers. There are no warning signs posted.
This is a lawsuit waiting to happen. Perhaps the park needs to be shut down for walkers during February high disc golf activity or disc golf times need to be regulated so that walkers have two morning and two afternoon hours. This is a very unsafe situation and something needs to be done about it immediately before a child or senior citizen is physically hurt or killed.