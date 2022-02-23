Dow down 6.2% for the year and plunging. Inflation over 7% with some economists predicting 10% by summer. A plethora of worldwide disasters, these being the least, have been caused by the occupier of the White House. All leverage with Russia thrown away by handing over the Nordstream II pipeline, while closing our own crucial Keystone pipeline, a crushing blow to our economy.
Now we go begging, cup in hand, for oil from the very country whose terrorists murdered 3,000 Americans on U.S. soil on 9/11/01. The KGB-trained, murderous dictator Putin has pushed and pushed the weak Biden, toying with him, and at this writing is on the verge of unleashing the biggest European invasion since WWII. Ukrainians already killed in artillery attacks.
Biden and his young, brainwashed staff who seem as experienced as newbie college interns, are hell-bent on giving our enemy, Iran, over $100 billion in a “nuclear deal,” the go-ahead for achieving nuclear capability.
Thousands of Americans uncaringly abandoned behind enemy lines in a hot war zone, along with the world’s best weaponry (0.7M rifles and machine guns alone, to be used on us and our allies), and our multi-billion-dollar air base at China’s back door, all for the egotistical desire for a photo op of “the president to end the Afghan war” before the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Thirteen young American heroes immediately killed due to these actions.
U.S. crime, murder, skyrocketing due to radical Left “soft-on-crime.” Almost 2 million illegal aliens having flooded across our southern border, being secretly re-settled throughout our country, with an administration uninterested in stopping this horrendous breach of law.
Communist Chinese-manufactured fentanyl, combined into counterfeit pills by ultra-rich, powerful drug cartels, having killed about 100,000 Americans and counting.
Democrats and liberals, are you still overjoyed with your 2020 election choice?