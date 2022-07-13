It is truly disappointing that after more than 50 years as a community we fail to have at least six or eight qualified candidates willing to commit their time to freely compete for the open mayoral and three Town Council seats. In the “old” days we would have had to beat off a bevy of long-term committed residents with a stick.
So, for this year, we have an ancient applicant for the mayor’s seat who can’t seem to remember when or where a public debate is scheduled even though the newspaper and most involved residents clearly can. And then, we have an insultingly verbose ranting relative newcomer, determined to turn the contest into some nationally recognized partisan political campaign and ride the skirts of two other more amenable candidates into office.
If you attended the June 30 debate, you got a taste of what the disruptive and unproductive Town Council meetings will be like in the future if certain individuals are elected. At the chagrin of my Republican friends, I don’t care who you vote for in this election, but please not Arpaio and Skillicorn.