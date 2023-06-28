The Town Council’s June 20 discussion of homelessness was disappointing. Council members seem to be far apart on how to handle this problem, with some disputing that it actually is a problem.

Councilmember Grzybowski characterized the issue as a non-emergency. Mayor Dickey lectured us that this issue is “complex” and we shouldn’t “overreact.” Vice Mayor McMahon scolded us and then proclaimed that the homeless are welcome in Fountain Hills. I half expected her to announce that she would rent a van and drive them here herself.