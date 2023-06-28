The Town Council’s June 20 discussion of homelessness was disappointing. Council members seem to be far apart on how to handle this problem, with some disputing that it actually is a problem.
Councilmember Grzybowski characterized the issue as a non-emergency. Mayor Dickey lectured us that this issue is “complex” and we shouldn’t “overreact.” Vice Mayor McMahon scolded us and then proclaimed that the homeless are welcome in Fountain Hills. I half expected her to announce that she would rent a van and drive them here herself.
So, first Grzybowski tells us there is no urgent problem. Then Dickey says the problem is small, with only a few transients in Fountain Hills; move along, nothing to see here. Then McMahon apparently wants to invite the homeless to our town. And the rest of the council appears to be supine, except for Councilmember Skillicorn.
Skillicorn alone was a clear advocate for residents who do not want Fountain Hills to emulate cities whose downtown areas and public parks have been taken over by encampments.
There seems to be a robust letters to the editor campaign against Skillicorn, with flurries of letters appearing in our local newspaper week after week. I want to thank Allen Skillicorn.
Like most Fountain Hills residents, my husband and I have worked all our adult lives to be able to own a home in this beautiful place. Privately and through our taxes we support efforts to assist those in need, including the homeless, and we’re glad to do so. But we do not want Fountain Hills to become a magnet for transients in crisis. We expect our council’s priority to be preserving our town’s quality of life.