A disappointing morning. Two weeks ago, I started the process to get my husband registered for the Valley Metro Ride Share Program. We then received the letter that approved him for the service.
I suggested that we use this for his morning men’s group. Our church is a short distance if he needed anything I would be available.
The first time in eight years that my husband would be able to go independently and I would be able to have time by myself as a short respite.
The trip was scheduled for 7:10 a.m. At 7 a.m., we go outside and wait. It was 7:12 and no driver. I called Valley Metro to be informed that the company they contract to in the East Valley, did not have a driver available.
Luckily, I was home, and the temperature was in the 70s, so my husband was not waiting in the hot sun. My question, how can you just not show up? They had my email and telephone number. When I called, they kept repeating the East Valley that they contracted to did not have any drivers. That was a problem, but the real problem was not caring enough to make a call, text, or email.
I waited to check with them again that afternoon to see if there was a better explanation. Same song, second verse. When I got transferred to the complaint department she put me on hold, I was disconnected. I called back, and they repeated the same statements.
Will I use this service that I am sure receives local, state, and federal grant monies? Probably not. They need to have more accountability. There is a real safety factor here!
If Fountain Hills is supporting this service, they need to be aware of their policies.