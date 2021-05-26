I never imagined I would be writing this in my hometown newspaper. I am sad, disappointed and bewildered at this turn of events.
The Town – Linda Ayers and Rachael Goodwin (Parks and Recreation) – have decided to rent a mobile stage from the Valley for the 4th of July versus using the ShowMobile (reserved by them for the past 15 months).
The ShowMobile is local and has been a part of our town’s events for over six years. An even bigger disappointment, where the heartbreak really comes in, I have been a part of the 4th of July fireworks since its inception. No one has worked harder to make the fireworks event a success.
I was asked to resurrect the 4th of July celebration by a group in the community several years ago and I organized and rallied businesses to work together and we made it happen. I have been working with the town to gather sponsorships to make the fireworks show fantastic – it has become a big event, bringing in fantastic revenue for our local restaurants, vendors, etc.
I love Fountain Hills. I want this to be the greatest community with successful businesses, plenty of money in the town and a terrific place to live and visit, with events, live music, beer gardens and lots of fun. For the Town to not support a local business is asinine and foolish. Next up, they will be pulling food trucks from the Valley to compete with local restaurants and food vendors. I wouldn’t put it past them.
Another kicker: The Town of Fountain Hills has voted to not allow A-frames in town. This decision is unbelievably detrimental to our small businesses. Please help me and voice your opinion to the mayor and town manager.