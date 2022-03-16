It is interesting to me that Delina DiSanto calls Republican Representatives “election-deniers” after the 2020 election that had many questionable activities in key states.
Apparently, she believes that Democratic Party Representatives such as Adam Schiff, Sheila Jackson Lee, Val Demings, Zoe Lofgren, Ted Lieu, Jennifer Wexton and Senators such as Ron Wyden, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner and even VP Kamala Harris are all conspiracy kooks for testifying between 2018 and 2020 about the lack of security in the USA’s voting systems.
As Ted Lieu (D-California) testified, “In a close presidential election, they just need to hack one swing state, or maybe one or two. Or just a few counties in one swing state.” All captured while testifying in this video on Rumble (tinyurl.com/2p9a9u3u).
DiSanto claims to “protect a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions.” While clearly referring to abortion, she doesn’t carry that on to the right to deny being vaccinated with an experimental drug where all information regarding serious side effects is just now being brought into the sunshine, with the manufacturers kicking and screaming.
She stated that “there may be some side effects but mild for a day or two,” explaining the clinical trials, while the very recent Pfizer data tells us otherwise. These adverse events are listed in the Pfizer data that a judge forced the FDA to immediately release instead of over 75 years, as the FDA wanted (tinyurl.com/y44ku4wu).
I don’t know which of her views disgusts me more, enforcing immigration laws only after mass amnesty for Biden’s hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, or the dog whistle claim that she’s worried about racist gun owners intimidating voters at the polls.
These extreme views may be fine in New York, but not in our Arizona. I will be voting for anyone but DiSanto.