On Sept. 6, Ann Schweers penned a very incendiary attack on President Trump. She states that Trump encourages violence by targeting and dehumanizing blacks, Latinos, Jewish folks, Muslims, LGBTQ. Under the Trump administration all sectors of the population increased their standard of living and unemployment was at an all-time low.

Fifty-one former intelligence officials said Hunters laptop was Russian disinformation. Fact: They lied.