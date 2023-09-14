On Sept. 6, Ann Schweers penned a very incendiary attack on President Trump. She states that Trump encourages violence by targeting and dehumanizing blacks, Latinos, Jewish folks, Muslims, LGBTQ. Under the Trump administration all sectors of the population increased their standard of living and unemployment was at an all-time low.
Fifty-one former intelligence officials said Hunters laptop was Russian disinformation. Fact: They lied.
On day one Biden cancelled the XL pipeline and 10,000 jobs. More than 7 million illegals are now being taken care of by you.
Biden has plundered more than 400 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves. He has sold our oil to China. The House GOP panel claims Biden has moved more than $20 million via shell companies to family members with zero invoices for what services they provided.
You say there is a mountain of evidence to support all the indictments. When compared to what evidence is in the public domain with Biden, there is actually none. Jack Smith will be revealed for the bad actor he is. He has been overturned by SCOTUS 8-0.
I believe that we are in the beginning of the reveal of the truth. The propaganda and the media spin are tough obstacles, but the truth always prevails.
When this ends – and it will – all of us will need to come together. I respect everyone’s opinion but in the end I do my own research and form my own conclusions.