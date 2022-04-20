In the article describing Town Council discussions regarding group home regulations, John Kavanaugh is quoted as disparaging Town staff for ascribing disability to persons with drug addiction.
He should apologize for his comment. Drug abuse, dependency and addiction are known to be common, serious disorders that can impair an individual’s general health, work capacity, as well as the ability to sustain crucial marital and familial relationships. These impairments may rise to a dangerous spiral into serious depression and suicide.
As a retired physician who practiced psychiatry for over 35 years, I can attest to the fact drug-related conditions can be disabling. Perhaps in his apology to staff, Kavanaugh should include his regrets to Fountain Hills residents (and their families) who suffer from drug-related disorders.