In reference to the letter to the editor from Crystal Cavanaugh (Aug. 31), let me start by saying that she is right. I should not have walked out of the Council chambers while she was testifying.

Having said that, it is difficult to be courteous and to reward the behavior of an individual who founded and led the ROT PAC (Reclaim Our Town). During the last election Crystal Cavanaugh was the architect and impetus behind the dirtiest campaign in Fountain Hills history! I don’t know how many people will remember Donald Segretti and Lee Atwater, the “fathers” of dirty campaigns. Crystal took a page out of their play book.