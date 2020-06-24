Trying to support our Fountain Hills restaurants has been challenging. Our takeout orders are disappointing; not the same quality as our former restaurant dining-in pleasure. Sometimes paid items are missing and we make another trip.
Maybe pizzas are great in all restaurants but not good for healthy meals as seniors. We favor well-rounded dinners. We tried dine-in and see masks are not worn in the kitchen, even though the wait staff is diligent wearing facemasks.
Masks are hot and uncomfortable, but safety is the issue more than comfort. COVID-19 is out of control in Arizona. This is not a sci-fi movie. We live it now.